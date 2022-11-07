OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT lost 3.87% during Nov 4 regular trading session on the NYSE after the company reported dismal results for third-quarter 2022.



OUT reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 53 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure was also a cent lower than the prior-year quarter’s tally.



Results reflect higher operating expenses.



The quarterly revenues of $453.7 million, too, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08%.



Nonetheless, on a year-over-year basis, revenues climbed 13.7%. Higher billboard revenues and transit and other revenues attributed to this increase.



According to Jeremy Male, chairman and CEO of OUTFRONT Media, “We're pleased to report third quarter results came in as expected, with revenue growing almost 14%. Billboard revenues were up 12%, driven principally by higher yields, and transit's revenue recovery continued.”

Quarter in Detail

During the reported quarter, billboard revenues were $355 million, marking year-over-year growth of 11.8%. The upside resulted from higher average revenues per display (referred to as yield) compared with the prior-year quarter.



The company’s transit and other revenues of $98.7 million climbed 20.7% from the year-ago quarter. The upswing mainly resulted from the increase in yield compared with the prior-year period, partially offset by the loss of a transit franchise contract.



OUTFRONT Media’s operating income totaled $74.3 million in the third quarter, up from $65 million reported a year ago.



Operating expenses were $232.6 million, up 16.4% year over year. The rise was primarily due to costs associated with higher billboard and transit revenues. Also, higher guaranteed minimum annual payments to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority were a contributing factor.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the nine months ended Sep 30, 2022, was $174.8 million compared with $45.1 million recorded in the year-ago period.



As of Sep 30, 2022, OUTFRONT Media’s liquidity position comprised unrestricted cash of $81.5 million and $493.6 million of availability under its $500-million revolving credit facility, net of $6.4 million of issued letters of credit.



In the quarter under review, the company sold no shares of its common stock under its at-the-market (ATM) equity program and had $232.5 million available under the ATM program at the quarter’s end.

Dividend Update

Concurrent with its third-quarter earnings release, OUTFRONT Media announced its common stock quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Dec 30 to its shareholders on record as of Dec 2, 2022.



Currently, OUTFRONT Media has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Lamar Advertising Company LAMR reported a 6.8% year-over-year jump in third-quarter AFFO per share to $2.03. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.



LAMR’s results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues aided by the solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market and continued sales momentum across its billboard, transit and airport and logos businesses.



Public Storage's PSA third-quarter 2022 core FFO per share of $4.13 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05. The figure also increased 20.8% year over year.



PSA’s results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth alongside an improvement in the realized annual rent per occupied square foot. The company also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. It raised its guidance for 2022 FFO per share.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST reported third-quarter adjusted FFO per share of 38 cents, a whopping jump of 90% from the prior-year quarter’s 20 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 39 cents.

Results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth. Solid leisure travel demand for HST’s resorts and hotels in the Sunbelt markets and Hawaii region and improving group and business travel demand in urban markets aided its performance. The company also revised its outlook for 2022.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

