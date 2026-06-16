OUTFRONT Media Trends to Watch as Digital OOH Spending Shifts in 2026

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT is becoming a useful read-through for how out-of-home (OOH) advertising is changing in 2026.

The company’s digital conversion, automated sales, premium transit inventory and ad-tech partnerships point to a more flexible model. Still, regulation, municipal contract exposure and inflation-linked costs keep the story grounded in real-world execution.

OUTFRONT Media Rides the Digital OOH Shift

Digital inventory remains central to OUT’s growth profile. Total digital revenues increased 11.5% year over year to $142.6 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Automated sales represented 20.3% of digital revenues, up from 16.3% in the prior-year quarter. That mix suggests digital OOH is becoming easier for advertisers to buy, measure and scale, which can improve the quality of revenue over time.

OUT Uses Transit to Expand Premium Inventory

Transit is also moving beyond basic ad placement. OUT recently launched its inaugural advertising and experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station, adding a marquee destination to its premium OOH portfolio.

The station has a target audience averaging 14.8 million. Its large-format digital networks across key touchpoints expand premium transit inventory, while its role as an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone could support event-driven advertiser interest.

OUTFRONT Media Leans Into Ad Tech Partnerships

OUT is not just adding screens; it is investing in the systems that help sell and manage them. The company has boosted its digital capabilities through a commercial agreement with Amazon Web Services tied to AI-enabled workflow modernization.

It also entered into agreements with AdQuick in February 2026. Under the deal, AdQuick licenses its OOHsales cloud product to OUT for an initial three-year term at an annual fee of $17 million. OUT is also investing up to $20 million in AdQuick, subject to milestone payments.

OUT Still Faces Real-World Cost and Permit Hurdles

OUT benefits from permit-based barriers to entry. Outdoor advertising permits are valuable because permitting restrictions limit new inventory and make it harder for competitors to add displays in attractive locations.

That same physical-media model carries complexity. OUT must navigate regulations at international, federal, state and local levels, while its transit business depends on multi-year municipal contracts that require renewals and competitive bidding. Transit franchise expenses rose 2.9% year over year in the first quarter, mainly due to higher guaranteed minimum annual payments to the MTA tied to inflation.

How OUT Signals Reflect These Industry Changes

The bottom line is that OUT has credible exposure to several important OOH trends, but the investment case still depends on execution. Digital automation, premium transit assets and technology partnerships support the growth story, while contract, regulatory and cost pressures remain real constraints.

OUT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A. The Style Scores suggest the shares screen well across multiple investing styles, while the Hold rank points to a balanced near-term setup rather than a clear all-in signal.

In the past three months, shares of this company have gained 15.1% compared with the industry 's growth of 7.1%.



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Investors comparing OUT with other REIT-linked names may also watch American Tower Corporation AMT, which offers a different real-asset model tied to communications infrastructure. Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ provides another REIT comparison point for assessing how property-backed companies balance growth prospects, capital needs and income expectations. AMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while CUZ also carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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