OUTFRONT Media Stock Outlook as Digital Transit Growth Builds in 2026

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT has drawn closer investor attention as digital and transit advertising trends improve in 2026.

The setup is not one-sided. A broad U.S. footprint, improving transit demand and digital conversions support growth, while advertising cyclicality and capital needs keep the outlook balanced.

OUTFRONT Media Has a Wide National Ad Footprint

OUTFRONT is one of the largest U.S. out-of-home advertising operators, with billboard and transit displays in approximately 120 markets, including the 25 largest markets. Its billboard assets are mainly located on heavily traveled highways and roadways, while its transit displays are operated through municipal contracts in large U.S. cities.

That mix gives brands national reach with local execution. It also diversifies OUT’s revenue base across advertiser categories, with entertainment, legal services/lawyers and retail representing 18%, 12% and 10%, respectively, of first-quarter 2026 Billboard and Transit segment revenues.

OUT Gains From Digital Billboard Expansion

Digital conversion remains one of OUT’s clearer growth levers. Total digital displays reached 31,565 as of March 31, 2026, including 1,932 digital billboard displays and 29,633 digital transit displays.

The company converted 14 new billboards to digital in the first quarter and expects to add about 125 for the full year. Digital billboard displays generate roughly four to five times more revenue per display on average than comparable static billboard displays, although they also carry higher costs.

OUTFRONT Media Sees Transit Demand Improve

Transit is a major part of the 2026 improvement story. First-quarter transit revenues rose 22.3% year over year to $95.0 million, while digital transit revenues increased 25.6% to $44.7 million.

Management expects second-quarter revenue growth to exceed 10%, supported by about 30% growth in transit and mid-single-digit growth in billboard. The launch of OUT’s advertising and experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station adds premium transit inventory, with the station’s World Cup 26 Fan Zone role adding potential brand appeal.

OUT Faces Cyclical Ad Demand and Higher Spending

Advertising remains economically sensitive. OUT’s revenues and operating results are exposed to shifts in advertiser budgets, general economic conditions and competition from online, mobile, social media, television, radio, print and other out-of-home formats.

Capital spending is another constraint. Total capital expenditures rose 40.1% year over year to $24.1 million in the first quarter, and management still expects approximately $90 million of capital expenditures in 2026, including $30-$35 million of maintenance capital expenditures.

How OUT Signals Fit the Current Setup

The bottom line is that OUT’s operating signals look constructive, but not without offsets. Digital adoption, transit momentum and portfolio breadth support the growth case, while cyclical ad demand, competition and capital intensity argue for patience.

OUT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A. That combination points to balanced style appeal, but the Hold rank keeps the near-term view measured rather than outright bullish.

In the past three months, shares of this company have gained 15.1% compared with the industry 's growth of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Within the broader REIT space, American Tower Corporation AMT and Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ offer useful context for investors comparing real estate-backed income and growth profiles. AMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while CUZ also carries a Zacks Rank #2, giving investors other REIT names to monitor alongside OUT’s improving but still mixed setup. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.