OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 11.2% in 3 Months: Will It Continue to Rise?

OUTFRONT Media OUT shares have gained 11.2% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.2%.

This New York-based advertising real estate investment trust (REIT) enjoys a diversified portfolio of advertising sites, both geographically and by industry, in some of the key markets of the United States.

Moreover, the company’s ongoing efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays and strategic investments in the digital billboard portfolio support its digital revenue growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Behind OUT Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Last?

OUTFRONT Media’s advertising sites are geographically diversified, with a presence across the largest markets in the United States. The large-scale presence enables its clients to reach a national audience and also provides the flexibility to tailor campaigns to specific regions or markets. It also offers services to various industries, including professional services, healthcare/pharmaceuticals and retail. Hence, the company’s large-scale presence and diversified portfolio, with respect to geography and industry, make its revenues less volatile.

OUTFRONT Media has been making efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays, which are helping expand the number of new advertising relationships, in turn, providing scope to boost digital revenues. Moreover, it has also been making investments in its digital transit portfolio. Such expansion efforts in new assets and technology are likely to drive the company’s revenue and OIBDA growth in the upcoming period.

OUTFRONT Media is also focused on enhancing its portfolio quality via strategic acquisitions. In the first quarter of 2025, the company acquired several assets for approximately $5.7 million. With such expansion efforts, it remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

OOH advertising has been growing at a rapid pace and continues to increase its market share in comparison with other forms of media. The cost of advertising through this medium is also comparatively lower than other media. Moreover, fragmentation across other advertising media and technological advancements in the OOH segment are aiding the shift to outdoor advertising.

Key Risks for OUT

Fluctuations in advertising expenditures amid macroeconomic uncertainty are likely to affect its top-line growth. Competition from other advertising channels is likely to impact its pricing power.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.35, up 4% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.P. Carey’s 2025 FFO per share stands at $4.88, up 3.8% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.