Outfront Media reports Q3 EPS 19c, consensus 18c

November 12, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $451.9M, consensus $456.63M. Reports Q3 AFFO $80.8M vs. $75.7M last year. “The strength of our U.S. Media business accelerated slightly in the third quarter, with 5% revenue growth and 11% Adjusted OIBDA growth,” said CEO Jeremy Male. “2024 has been a solid year thus far, and we are on track to achieve the high-end of our full-year Consolidated AFFO growth target.”

