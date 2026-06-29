Outfront Media (OUT) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Outfront Media OUT shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $33.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the broader market sentiment.

This billboard, transit and digital display advertising company is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $508.84 million, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Outfront Media, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Outfront Media is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Service Properties SVC, finished the last trading session 0.6% higher at $1.71. SVC has returned -5.6% over the past month.

Service Properties' consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has changed -10.5% over the past month to $0.09. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -74.3%. Service Properties currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.