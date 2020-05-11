OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Q1 FFO, Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Up

OUTFRONT Media OUT reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of 28 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents. Notably, the reported figure remained flat, year on year.

Revenues came in at $385.3 million for the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374.5 million. The revenue figure also climbed 3.7% year over year.

Results highlight higher average revenue per display, increased revenues from digital-billboard conversions and digital transit displays. Moreover, transit franchise cost witnessed a decline. However, the adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBDA) remained flat year over year. Also, higher billboard lease expenses hurt results to some extent.

Shares of Outfront Media appreciated 6.44% during Friday’s regular trading session, reflecting upbeat investor sentiment.

However, the company has scrapped its dividend payment for the second quarter in light of the uncertainties prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarter in Detail

Billboard revenues came in at $270.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. This upside resulted from higher average revenue per display, which is referred as yield, and solid revenues from digital-billboard conversions.

Transit and other revenues of $114.4 million were down 5.2%, year on year. Fall in yield and third-party digital-equipment sales resulted in this decline.

Moreover, operating expenses of $224.8 million flared up 3.6% year over year. This upsurge mainly resulted from elevated posting, maintenance and other expenses, and higher billboard lease expense.

Additionally, operating income declined 8.4% to $33.8 million in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet

Net cash flow, resulting from operating activities for the quarter ended Mar 31, 2020, came in at $14.9 million, slumping 64% year on year. Results primarily reflect the impact of decrease in accounts receivable and fall in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

As of Mar 31, 2020, Outfront Media had a solid liquidity position, which comprised unrestricted cash of $487.8 million and $3.5 million of availability under its $500-million revolving credit facility, net of $1.5 million of issued letters of credit. The company has about $232.5 million under its at-the-market (ATM) equity program.

OUTFRONT Media Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs like The Macerich Company MAC, CBL Properties CBL and Vereit, Inc. VER, slated to release first-quarter numbers on May 12, May 18 and May 20, respectively.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

