Outfront Media (OUT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Outfront Media (OUT) reported $408.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.8 million, representing a surprise of -0.07%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media : $313.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $314.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $313.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $314.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media : $75.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $73.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $75.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $73.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Non-GAAP Total revenues- U.S. Media : $389.60 million versus $388.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $389.60 million versus $388.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Non-GAAP Total revenues- Other : $18.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $18.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Non-GAAP Transit and other Revenues- Other : $4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

: $4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%. Non-GAAP Billboard Revenues- Other : $14.90 million compared to the $15.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.2% year over year.

: $14.90 million compared to the $15.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.2% year over year. Revenues- Billboard : $328.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $324.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $328.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $324.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- Transit and other : $79.70 million versus $80.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $79.70 million versus $80.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : -$0.18 compared to the -$0.12 average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$0.18 compared to the -$0.12 average estimate based on five analysts. U.S.- Adjusted OIBDA : $81.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.13 million.

: $81.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.13 million. Other- Adjusted OIBDA : $0.90 million compared to the $2.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.90 million compared to the $2.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. Corporate- Adjusted OIBDA: -$16.20 million versus -$11.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Outfront Media have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

