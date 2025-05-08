Outfront Media (OUT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Outfront Media (OUT) reported $390.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Billboard Revenues : $310.70 million compared to the $312.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

: $310.70 million compared to the $312.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year. Organic Transit Revenues : $77.70 million versus $81.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $77.70 million versus $81.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Organic Total Revenues : $390.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $394.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $390.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $394.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Organic Other Revenues : $2.30 million compared to the $3.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -87.8% year over year.

: $2.30 million compared to the $3.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -87.8% year over year. Revenues- Billboard : $310.70 million compared to the $311.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.

: $310.70 million compared to the $311.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year. Revenues- Transit and other : $80 million versus $81.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $80 million versus $81.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted) : -$0.14 compared to the -$0.11 average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$0.14 compared to the -$0.11 average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted OIBDA- Billboard : $99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.85 million.

: $99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.85 million. Adjusted OIBDA- Other : $0.50 million versus $0.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.50 million versus $0.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted OIBDA- Corporate: -$21.10 million versus -$13.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Outfront Media have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

