OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Price Target Increased by 8.55% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) has been revised to 16.83 / share. This is an increase of 8.55% from the prior estimate of 15.50 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.75% from the latest reported closing price of 14.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in OUTFRONT Media. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUT is 0.23%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 189,361K shares. The put/call ratio of OUT is 4.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 17,388K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,809K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,335K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 36.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,444K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares, representing an increase of 38.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 81.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,123K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 26.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,609K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUT by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Outfront Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

