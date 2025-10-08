Is OUTFRONT Media (OUT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

OUTFRONT Media (OUT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OUT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.68. Over the last 12 months, OUT's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.70 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 9.47.

OUT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.93. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OUT's industry has an average PEG of 1.98 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, OUT's PEG has been as high as 1.07 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.95.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. OUT has a P/S ratio of 1.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.71.

Finally, our model also underscores that OUT has a P/CF ratio of 11.40. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. OUT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.30. Within the past 12 months, OUT's P/CF has been as high as 11.72 and as low as 5.17, with a median of 7.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) may be another strong REIT and Equity Trust - Other stock to add to your shortlist. PK is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Park Hotels & Resorts is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.89 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.37. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 15.68 and average PEG ratio of 1.98.

PK's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 7.11 and as low as 4.38, with a median of 5.77, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.29 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.28, all within the past year.

Additionally, Park Hotels & Resorts has a P/B ratio of 0.71 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.82. For PK, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.70 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in OUTFRONT Media and Park Hotels & Resorts's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OUT and PK is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

