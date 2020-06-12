OUTFRONT Media Offers Billboard Space at No or Low Cost

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT announced an out of home (OOH) offering for local businesses as companies started to reopen in several states across the country. Notably, the company is offering space at its static and digital billboards at no to reduced cost in various markets as part of its business-stimulus program to support and boost local businesses amid the crisis-recovery period.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the program offers local businesses an opportunity to kick-start their business and inform customers about the safe opening of the business.

To date, 75 clients, varied across 25 different categories, have resorted to the program.

Specifically, OUTFRONT Media’s OOH assets facilitate businesses to share personalized messages and creatives across the company’s expansive platform in strategic locations. This provides businesses with a wider reach to both new and existing consumers.

Moreover, creatives and design assistance are being provided by OUTFRONT STUDIOS for participating businesses.

Notably, OOH advertising is growing at a rapid pace and continues to increase its market share in comparison with other forms of media. Importantly, cost of advertisement through the medium is also comparatively lower than other media. Moreover, in the upcoming years, higher technology investments are expected to provide further support to OOH advertising.

Therefore, the company is expanding its footprint and providing a unique technology platform to marketers to tap growth opportunities. Moreover, leveraging on the favorable industry trend, OUTFRONT Media has been increasingly investing in its digital-billboard portfolio over the years and these investments have started reaping benefits.The company has also been making concerted efforts to convert its business from traditional static-billboard advertising to digital displays.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor travel has taken a hit as most are compelled to stay indoors amid stay-at-home mandates. This has dented advertising values, which is likely to impact the company’s operations and revenue growth.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media have lost 40.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.4%.

It carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Stocks to Consider

Alexander Baldwin Holdings, Inc.’s ALEX Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been unchanged at 83 cents over the past month. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s OLP FFO per share estimate for the ongoing year has been unchanged at $1.89 over the past 30 days. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

Gladstone Land Corporation’s LAND FFO per share estimate for 2020 has moved 3% upward to 68 cents over the past month. Further, it currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.