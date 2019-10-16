OUTFRONT Media Launches Safety Billboard Campaign for Autoliv

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT recently announced the launch of its latest billboard campaign featuring a large, 3D bucked-up teddy bear to promote Autoliv Inc.’s brand image as an automotive safety supplier.

The billboard display has been designed by OUTFRONT Media’s in-house creative team, OUTFRONT Studios, while the 18-foot tall teddy bear has been built by Imagine It 3D. Notably, it is one of the largest 3D displays constructed in the Detroit metropolitan region.

The creative that captures Autoliv's goal of saving lives will be visible to Detroit's commuters northbound on Interstate 75. The roadway is an important avenue for Detroiters and specifically for automotive professionals, making the billboard location a strategic fit.

Autoliv's billboard on N. I-75 & Dequindre will achieve more than 2.2 million impressions over a span of four weeks.

Autoliv makes life-saving products, including seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels. Per its management, "Every Autoliv employee takes great pride in knowing that everyday across the world, millions of families rely on the products they make to keep them safe. Our work really matters, and this is a fun and creative way for us to express that pride."

In fact, OUTFRONT Media’s management believes the campaign reinforces Autoliv's commitment to create automotive safety products. Such creative displays in an out of home (OOH) setting are easy to grab attention of targeted audience and promote the advertiser’s message efficiently.

OOH advertising has been gaining popularity rapidly, with its market share improving continuously compared with other forms of media, owing to its cost-effectiveness as well as ability to reach target audiences. Hence, the company is modernizing its assets and acquiring strategic assets by banking on OOH advertising’s growth potential. Such efforts bode well for its long-term growth.

