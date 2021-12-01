OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.99, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OUT was $24.99, representing a -13.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.99 and a 47.13% increase over the 52 week low of $16.99.

OUT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). OUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.41. Zacks Investment Research reports OUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.43%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the out Dividend History page.

