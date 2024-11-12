Outfront Media Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.6 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $17.0 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $451.9 million from $454.8 million last year.

Outfront Media Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $34.6 Mln. vs. $17.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $451.9 Mln vs. $454.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.