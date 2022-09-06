Outfront Media Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The shares have been bullish since, Outfront replaced Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on September 2.

Currently, shares are at $18.65, up 7.93 percent from the previous close of $17.28 on a volume of 2,432,987. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $16.07 - $29.36 on average volume of 1,626,559.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.