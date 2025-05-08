OUTFRONT MEDIA Earnings Results: $OUT Reports Quarterly Earnings

OUTFRONT MEDIA ($OUT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of -$0.08 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $390,700,000, missing estimates of $399,959,323 by $-9,259,323.
OUTFRONT MEDIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of OUTFRONT MEDIA stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,679,341 shares (+132.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $157,751,362
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 8,468,256 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,914,786
- LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC removed 3,008,622 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,683,209
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,391,913 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,474,214
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,177,028 shares (+96.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,568,572
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,533,977 shares (+6623.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,880,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,513,211 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,503,366
OUTFRONT MEDIA Government Contracts
We have seen $498,724 of award payments to $OUT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FDA HR RECRUITMENT ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN: $243,750
- NAVY RECRUITING COMMAND, NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP (NTAG) GOLDEN GATE, PACIFIC AND SOUTHWEST SPONSORSHI...: $55,000
- NAVY RECRUITING COMMAND, NTAG-PORTLAND, OR SPONSORSHIP OF OSAA.: $50,000
- THIS AWARD IS FOR ADVERTISING SERVICES DURING MONTANA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC POST SEASON EVENTS.: $35,000
- 811 SAFETY MESSAGING ON THE WASHINGTON METROPOLITAN AREA TRANSIT AUTHORITY (WMATA): $34,700
