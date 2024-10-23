News & Insights

Outfront Media downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Ally Yaseen downgraded Outfront Media (OUT) to Peer Perform from Outperform. The company reported an increase in national revenues after recent quarters of declines, but the business remains soft and the recovery has been slower than was expected at the start of the year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Secular trends in the national business and a slow recovery in entertainment will continue to weigh on growth rather than being a near-term catalyst, Wolfe added.

