OUTFRONT Media Climbs 30% YTD: Can This Stock Rally Last Through 2026?

OUTFRONT Media OUT shares have rallied about 30% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 11.2%, a strong move that reflects better investor confidence in the company’s recovery story.



The gain follows a solid first-quarter report, where revenues rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million and adjusted OIBDA jumped 56% to $100.4 million. The market also responded well to a sharp improvement in AFFO, which more than doubled to $61 million, suggesting that the company’s operating leverage is starting to show up in cash flow.



OUTFRONT is one of the largest out-of-home advertising companies in the United States, with assets across billboards, digital displays, transit media and experiential advertising. Its performance is closely tied to ad spending, city traffic and the shift toward digital outdoor media. The broader industry is benefiting from advertisers looking for real-world visibility at a time when digital ad channels are crowded and harder to measure.



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Factors Behind OUT Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Continue?

A key reason for the stock’s rise is the rebound in transit advertising. Transit revenues increased 22.3% in the first quarter, led by more than 26% growth in the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority ("MTA") business. That is important because the MTA is OUTFRONT’s largest transit franchise and has been a major swing factor for the company. Management also said it now expects 2026 MTA revenues to exceed the baseline revenue level, which could support better cash generation.



Billboards also helped the quarter, though the picture is more mixed. Billboard revenues rose 7.1%, while digital billboard revenues increased 6.1%. Management noted that excluding certain items, including condemnation revenue and the exit of a large Los Angeles contract, digital billboard revenues would have been up more than 10%. That points to healthy demand for digital inventory, even if some reported growth had one-time support.



Digital remains another important driver. Total digital revenues grew more than 11% and represented about one-third of total revenues. Programmatic and digital direct automated sales increased nearly 40%, reaching 20% of total digital revenues, up from 16% a year earlier. This suggests OUTFRONT is making progress in selling outdoor media in ways that are more familiar to digital ad buyers.



The company also has some event-driven opportunities. Management expects second-quarter revenue growth of more than 10%, supported by roughly 30% growth in transit and mid-single-digit growth in billboard. The World Cup is expected to help demand in June and July, especially in major cities where OUTFRONT has a strong presence. Its new advertising and experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station also gives the company another platform to sell high-traffic, real-world brand activations.



Still, the rally may not be easy to extend. Some first-quarter benefits, including $13.5 million of billboard condemnation revenues, are not recurring in nature. OUTFRONT also remains exposed to advertising cycles, lease costs and leverage. Net leverage improved to 4.3 times at the end of the quarter, within management’s target range of 4-5 times, but it is still a factor investors will watch closely.

View on OUT Stock

OUTFRONT’s 30% YTD gain is supported by stronger transit trends, improving digital sales and better cash flow. The company also has near-term tailwinds from major events and better demand in key markets. However, after such a sharp move, the stock already reflects a good part of that improvement. A neutral stance looks reasonable for now, as investors may want to see whether the stronger growth trend can continue without help from one-time items.



Currently, OUT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Prologis, Inc. PLD and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prologis’ 2026 FFO per share suggests a 6.37% increase year over year.



The consensus mark for Lamar Advertising’s 2026 FFO per share has been revised 2.2% upward to $8.81 over the past month.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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