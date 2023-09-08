Outfox the Fed with Two Stocks That Just Flashed 'Buy' Signals

Will he, or won’t he? That’s the question folks keep asking about Fed Chair Jerome Powell — and his plans for inflation-fighting, central bank interest-rate increases — for most of this year. And after Powell’s talk in August at Jackson Hole, investors are asking again. Powell told listeners the Fed is “prepared to raise rates further” — but also didn’t tip anyone off as to when that could happen. He also said inflation “has moved down from its peak … but remains too high” — though investors seemed to view Powell’s comments as slightly more positive than negative.

But only slightly. I’m not a “will-he-or-won’t-he” devotee. And I’m also not a “wait-and-see” investor. I’m an advocate of action — of taking control of your own future. That’s why I’ve built up TradeSmith — and created the predictive software investors can use to take that control.

It’s also why I won’t leave my financial wellbeing up to what’s reported in the next Consumer Price Index (CPI) release and wait to see what Powell plans to do after the next FOMC meeting. I use TradeSmith’s pioneering tools to find great stocks. And also want to supercharge my returns with passive and active income strategies.

I’ll help you with both here today. At a time when the typical American has $65,000 saved for retirement — one that’s being eroded by inflation — setting up that income stream now can put you on a path towards wealth and security down the road… so you can enjoy your promised “Golden Years.” And it doesn’t have to be complicated — you can have money coming in every three months or even every month in some cases through dividend stocks.

To find those income-generating stocks, I created a screener using our trading tools that did two things:

Uncovered stocks that triggered “Entry Signals” within the last few weeks to showcase new buying opportunities. Located stocks with dividend yields above 3%, which may be the “sticky-level range” that inflation remains at for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what I found.

Income Stock No. 1

Deluxe Corp. (DLX)

Entry Signal: Aug. 18

TradeSmith Risk Level: High

Dividend Yield: 6.14%



The Storyline: Deluxe operates in the background — collecting and processing payments — to help other companies run smoothly. Deluxe markets business banking supplies, payment processing solutions, and payroll services. It’s not the flashiest of ventures, but it still delivers. Deluxe just boosted its 2023 revenue forecast from an earlier-predicted range of $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion to a new forecast of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion.

Income Stock No. 2

Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF)

Entry Signal: Aug. 18

TradeSmith Risk Level: Medium

Dividend Yield: 6.59%

The Storyline: With a hefty 6.81% dividend yield, this Canadian owner/operator of 1.1 million acres of timberland tops this list of dividend payers. Its products include hardwood and softwood sawlogs, as well as pulpwood, which can be used for tissue, printing, and writing paper. And those products are sold to 90 regional customers. One other thing to like: Thanks to some savvy harvesting plans and renewable resources, we’re looking at a venture that’s got terrific long-term prospects.

While this is by no means the only way of generating income, using our tools, I wanted to offer a steppingstone for finding income opportunities. Dividend stocks can be that steppingstone as they are typically paying out dividends every three months, which can be used as income.

