Outflows, Decline in Assets to Hurt Invesco (IVZ) Q1 Earnings

Invesco IVZ is slated to announce first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 23, before market open. While its revenues are expected to have grown in the quarter, earnings are likely to have witnessed no change from the prior-year quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected higher assets under management (AUM) balance and a rise in revenues, driven by the OppenheimerFunds buyout. However, higher expenses and net outflows were offsetting factors.



Invesco has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 9%.

However, the company’s activities and business prospects in the to-be-reported quarter along with concerns related to the impact of coronavirus failed to encourage analysts to revise estimates upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invesco’s first-quarter earnings of 56 cents has moved 5.1% lower over the past 30 days. The figure indicates no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.71 billion, which suggests 40.4% growth year over year.



Before we take a look at what our quantitative model predicts, let’s check the factors that are expected to have influenced Invesco’s first-quarter performance.



Factors to Note



Per the monthly metrics data published by Invesco, preliminary total AUM as of Mar 31, 2020, was $1,053.4 billion, down 14.1% from the Dec 31, 2019-level. The decline was mainly due to net outflows and unfavorable market returns.



Hence, performance fees and investment management fees are likely to have been negatively impacted in the quarter.



Nonetheless, the consensus mark for service and distribution fees of $381 million indicates 1% sequential growth.



While Invesco’s initiatives to manage costs have helped in improving efficiency, continued rise in compensation and marketing costs have led to an increase in overall expenses over the past few years. Given its inorganic growth strategy and investments in franchise, expenses are expected to have remained elevated in the first quarter as well.



Earnings Whispers



Per the Zacks model, the chances of Invesco beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate are low this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Invesco is -3.44%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.