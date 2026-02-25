Outdoor Holding (POWW) Price Target Increased by 11.58% to 2.70

The average one-year price target for Outdoor Holding (NasdaqCM:POWW) has been revised to $2.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.58% from the prior estimate of $2.42 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outdoor Holding. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWW is 0.05%, an increase of 21.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.67% to 67,559K shares. The put/call ratio of POWW is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balentine holds 17,243K shares representing 14.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 11,692K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,494K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWW by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,807K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,302K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWW by 13.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,416K shares , representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POWW by 14.25% over the last quarter.

