Outdoor Holding Company Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Outdoor Holding Company (POWW) announced Loss for second quarter of -$7.23 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$7.23 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$15.53 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $11.86 million from $12.28 million last year.

Outdoor Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

