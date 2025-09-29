Outdoor Holding Company - Preferred Stock (POWWP) Price Target Increased by 13.92% to 29.01

Stocks
The average one-year price target for Outdoor Holding Company - Preferred Stock (NasdaqCM:POWWP) has been revised to $29.01 / share. This is an increase of 13.92% from the prior estimate of $25.47 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.66 to a high of $35.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from the latest reported closing price of $23.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outdoor Holding Company - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWWP is 0.31%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.71% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWWP by 8.71% over the last quarter.

