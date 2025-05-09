Outdoor Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock Shareholders

Outdoor Holding Company announces $0.546875 cash dividend for Series A Preferred Stock, payable June 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Outdoor Holding Company, the parent company of GunBroker.com, announced it will pay a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share to holders of its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock as of June 1, 2025. This dividend will be disbursed on June 16, 2025. Outdoor Holding Company, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, operates in the firearms and shooting sports industries and is known for its leading online marketplace, GunBroker.com, which facilitates the sale of firearms and related products through third-party sellers. The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements that may reflect management's future plans and expectations.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a cash dividend of $0.546875 per share for holders of the Series A Preferred Stock, highlighting the company's commitment to returning value to its investors.



Timing of the dividend payment on June 16, 2025, suggests ongoing financial stability and profitability within the company.



Outdoor Holding Company's position as the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, underscores its market leadership in a niche industry.



The press release emphasizes the company's focus on compliance and responsible ownership in the firearms market, which can enhance its reputation among consumers and regulators.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate that the company is struggling to generate sufficient cash flow from its core operations, relying instead on dividend payments to attract or maintain investor interest.

The mention of forward-looking statements includes a cautionary note about not placing undue reliance on them, which could signal uncertainty about future company performance.

The release emphasizes regulatory compliance and responsible ownership of firearms, which may draw negative attention to the firearms industry as a whole amid ongoing public and political debates about gun control and safety.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount for Series A Preferred Stock?

The cash dividend for Series A Preferred Stock is $0.546875 per share.

When will the cash dividend for Series A Preferred Stock be paid?

The cash dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025.

What is Outdoor Holding Company known for?

Outdoor Holding Company is known for owning GunBroker.com and producing high-performance ammunition and components.

What kind of products does GunBroker.com sell?

GunBroker.com sells firearms, ammunition, air guns, and related outdoor products listed by third-party sellers.

Where is Outdoor Holding Company's headquarters located?

Outdoor Holding Company's headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$POWW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $POWW stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“Outdoor Holding Company,” “OHC,” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today announced that the holders of record of the Company’s 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) as of the close of business on June 1, 2025 will receive a cash dividend equal to $0.546875 per Series A Preferred Stock share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025.







About Outdoor Holding Company.







With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Outdoor Holding Company is a publicly traded corporation that owns and operates subsidiaries serving outdoor enthusiasts, including GunBroker.com







About GunBroker.com







GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit:



www.gunbroker.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.





Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.







Investor Contact:







CoreIR





Phone: (212) 655-0924







IR@ammo-inc.com







Source: Outdoor Holding Company



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.