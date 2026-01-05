Markets
POWW

Outdoor Holding Authorizes $15 Mln Share Buyback; Shares Surge In Pre-market

January 05, 2026 — 07:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Outdoor Holding Co. (POWW), an online marketplace business, on Monday said its board has authorized a discretionary share repurchase programme of up to $15 million over the next 12 months, as part of its capital allocation strategy.

The company said the programme provides additional flexibility to deploy capital opportunistically while maintaining a strong balance sheet, supporting operations, continuing to invest in the business and pursuing strategic opportunities.

In the pre-market trading, Outdoor is 6.59% higher at $1.7800 on the Nasdaq.

