Outcrop Silver’s Promising Drilling Results at La Ye

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation’s ongoing drilling at the La Ye vein target within the Santa Ana project has yielded high-grade silver and gold results, reinforcing its potential as a significant resource area. The discovery of multiple parallel and non-outcropping veins, along with the new drilling at Los Mangos, positions the district for potential resource expansion.

