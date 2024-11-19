Outcrop Silver’s Promising Drilling Results at La Ye

Outcrop Gold Corp (TSE:OCG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation’s ongoing drilling at the La Ye vein target within the Santa Ana project has yielded high-grade silver and gold results, reinforcing its potential as a significant resource area. The discovery of multiple parallel and non-outcropping veins, along with the new drilling at Los Mangos, positions the district for potential resource expansion.
For further insights into TSE:OCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here’s Why Jefferies Says “Sell” Palantir (PLTR) Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Xiao-I Corp. (NASDAQ:AIXI)
- Comcast Stock Rises on $7B NBCUniversal Cable Channels Spinoff Plans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.