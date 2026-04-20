Outcrop Silver CEO Ian Harris Steps Down; Rob Bruggeman Appointed Successor

(RTTNews) - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (OCGSF, OCG.TO), on Monday announced that Ian Harris has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, with Rob Bruggeman appointed as CEO and Director, effective immediately.

Ian Harris will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, while Jay Sujir will remain on the Board but step down as Chair.

The company also announced that Amandip Singh has resigned as Vice President, Corporate Development, and Guillermo Hernandez Pineda has stepped down as Vice President, Exploration.

Rob Bruggeman brings more than 20 years of experience in the mining sector, and previously served as Chairman and Interim CEO of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (ABBRF, ABRA.TO)

The company said the leadership changes are aimed at supporting its next phase of growth and advancing its core silver-gold assets.

On Friday, Outcrop Silver closed at $0.3600 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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