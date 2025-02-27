Outbrain Reports Q4 2024 Results: Achieves Growth and Profitability Following Teads Acquisition

Outbrain Inc. reports Q4 2024 growth, closing Teads acquisition, with strong cash flow and adjusted profitability metrics.

Outbrain Inc., now operating under the Teads brand after its recent acquisition of Teads, reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2024. The company achieved a 5% decline in revenue year-over-year, totaling $234.6 million for Q4 and $889.9 million for the year, but saw an increase in both gross profit and adjusted EBITDA by 5% and 21%, respectively. Despite a net loss compared to a profit last year, operating cash flow surged, marking a 67% increase in Q4. The acquisition, valued at around $900 million, is expected to yield annual synergies of approximately $65 million to $75 million by 2026. Outbrain also launched its Moments offering successfully, and advertiser spending increased significantly on its DSP platform. For the first quarter of 2025, the company forecasts an Ex-TAC gross profit of $100 million to $105 million and adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $12 million.

Potential Positives

Reports another quarter of accelerated growth and profitability, achieving Q4 guidance on Ex TAC gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA.

Generated strong cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities increasing by 67% year-over-year in Q4 2024.

Closed acquisition of Teads, a significant strategic move aimed at creating a larger Open Internet platform with enhanced capabilities.

Expected realization of approximately $65 million to $75 million in annual synergies by 2026, indicating strong potential for cost efficiencies and increased profitability in the future.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by 5% year-over-year for both the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating a declining trend compared to 2023.

The company reported a net loss of $0.2 million for Q4 2024, a significant decline from net income of $4.1 million in Q4 2023, highlighting potential concerns about profitability.

Adjusted net income decreased by 20% in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year, signaling challenges in maintaining earnings stability post-acquisition.

FAQ

What were Outbrain's key financial results for Q4 2024?

Outbrain reported a revenue of $234.6 million, a gross profit of $56.1 million, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million for Q4 2024.

How did the merger with Teads impact Outbrain's performance?

The merger enhanced Outbrain's capabilities, expected to drive annual synergies of $65 million to $75 million by 2026.

What is Ex-TAC gross profit?

Ex-TAC gross profit measures operational efficiency by excluding traffic acquisition costs, aligning with Outbrain's strategic focus on sustainable profitability.

What guidance did Outbrain provide for 2025?

Outbrain expects Ex-TAC gross profit between $100 million to $105 million and Adjusted EBITDA of at least $180 million for 2025.

What are the implications of the recent acquisition on Outbrain's strategy?

The acquisition allows Outbrain to position itself as a leading omnichannel platform, enhancing service to enterprise brands and advertisers globally.

Full Release





Reports another quarter of accelerated growth and profitability, achieved Q4 guidance on Ex TAC gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, and generated strong cash flow









Closed acquisition of Teads in February 2025; Combined company operating under the name Teads







NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB), which is operating under the new Teads brand, announced today financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year





2024





Key Financial Metrics:

















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,













(in millions USD)













2024





















2023

















% Change

















2024





















2023

















% Change











Revenue





$





234.6













$





248.2

















(5





)%









$





889.9













$





935.8

















(5





)%









Gross profit









56.1

















53.2

















5





%













192.1

















184.8

















4





%









Net (loss) income









(0.2





)













4.1

















(104





)%













(0.7





)













10.2

















(107





)%









Net cash provided by operating activities









42.7

















25.5

















67





%













68.6

















13.7

















399





%















































































Non-GAAP Financial Data



*





































































Ex-TAC gross profit









68.3

















63.8

















7





%













236.1

















227.4

















4





%









Adjusted EBITDA









17.0

















14.0

















21





%













37.3

















28.5

















31





%









Adjusted net income (loss)









3.5

















4.3

















(20





)%













4.1

















(3.9





)













205





%









Free cash flow









37.6

















21.0

















79





%













51.3

















(6.5





)









NM









_____________________________





NM Not meaningful







*



See non-GAAP reconciliations below





“Continued momentum in our growth areas helped drive accelerated growth and profitability, with a record level of cash flow” said David Kostman, CEO of Outbrain.





“A few weeks post closing of our merger with Teads, I am even more excited about combining the category-leading branding and performance capabilities of Outbrain and Teads into one of the largest Open Internet platforms. We believe the new Teads will better serve enterprise brands and agencies, as well as mid-market and direct response advertisers, by delivering elevated outcomes from branding to performance across curated, quality media environments from digital to CTV,” added Kostman.







Recent Developments







On February 3, 2025, we completed the acquisition of Teads, for total value of approximately $900 million, comprised of $625 million in cash and 43.75 million shares of Outbrain common stock. The combined company will operate under the name Teads.





In connection with the acquisition:







On February 3, 2025, entered into a credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank, U.S. Bank Trust Company, and certain other lenders, which provided, among other things, for a new $100.0 million super senior secured revolving credit facility maturing on February 3, 2030, which may be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



On February 3, 2025, entered into a credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank, U.S. Bank Trust Company, and certain other lenders, which provided, among other things, for a new $100.0 million super senior secured revolving credit facility maturing on February 3, 2030, which may be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.



On February 11, 2025, completed the private offering of $637.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.0% senior secured notes due 2030 at an issue price of 98.087% of the principal amount in a transaction exempt from registration. The proceeds were used, together with cash on hand, to repay in full and cancel a bridge credit facility used to finance the cash consideration paid at closing.



On February 11, 2025, completed the private offering of $637.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.0% senior secured notes due 2030 at an issue price of 98.087% of the principal amount in a transaction exempt from registration. The proceeds were used, together with cash on hand, to repay in full and cancel a bridge credit facility used to finance the cash consideration paid at closing.



Terminated the existing revolving credit facility with the Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, dated as of November 2, 2021.



Terminated the existing revolving credit facility with the Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company, dated as of November 2, 2021.



We expect to realize approximately $65 million to $75 million of annual synergies in 2026 with further opportunities for expanded synergies. Of this amount, approximately $60 million relates to cost synergies, including approximately $45 million of compensation-related expenses, with approximately 70% of the estimated compensation-related synergies already actioned in February.









Fourth





Quarter





2024





Business Highlights:









Continued acceleration of year-over-year growth of Ex-TAC gross profit, improvement in Ex-TAC gross margin, and growth in Adjusted EBITDA.



Continued acceleration of year-over-year growth of Ex-TAC gross profit, improvement in Ex-TAC gross margin, and growth in Adjusted EBITDA.



Fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year RPM growth.



Fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year RPM growth.



Strong initial reception of our Moments offering, launched in Q3 and live on over 40 publishers, including New York Post, NewsCorp Australia, RTL and Rolling Stone.



Strong initial reception of our Moments offering, launched in Q3 and live on over 40 publishers, including New York Post, NewsCorp Australia, RTL and Rolling Stone.



Continued growth in advertiser spend on Outbrain DSP (previously known as Zemanta), by approximately 45% in FY 2024, as compared to the prior year.



Continued growth in advertiser spend on Outbrain DSP (previously known as Zemanta), by approximately 45% in FY 2024, as compared to the prior year.



Continued supply expansion outside of traditional feed product representing approximately 30% of our revenue in Q4 2024, versus 26% in Q4 2023.



Continued supply expansion outside of traditional feed product representing approximately 30% of our revenue in Q4 2024, versus 26% in Q4 2023.



Premium supply competitive wins include Penske Media (US) and Prensa Ibérica (Spain), and renewals including Spiegel (Germany), Il Messaggero (Italy), and Grape (Japan).









Fourth





Quarter





2024





Financial Highlights:









Revenue of $234.6 million, a decrease of $13.6 million, or 5%, compared to $248.2 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.8 million.



Revenue of $234.6 million, a decrease of $13.6 million, or 5%, compared to $248.2 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.8 million.



Gross profit of $56.1 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5%, compared to $53.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased 250 basis points to 23.9%, compared to 21.4% in the prior year period.



Gross profit of $56.1 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5%, compared to $53.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased 250 basis points to 23.9%, compared to 21.4% in the prior year period.



Ex-TAC gross profit of $68.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to $63.8 million in the prior year period, as lower revenue was more than offset by our Ex-TAC gross margin improvement of approximately 340 basis points to 29.1%, compared to 25.7% in the prior year period.



Ex-TAC gross profit of $68.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to $63.8 million in the prior year period, as lower revenue was more than offset by our Ex-TAC gross margin improvement of approximately 340 basis points to 29.1%, compared to 25.7% in the prior year period.



Net loss of $0.2 million, compared to net income of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Net loss in the current period includes acquisition-related costs of $3.6 million, net of taxes.



Net loss of $0.2 million, compared to net income of $4.1 million in the prior year period. Net loss in the current period includes acquisition-related costs of $3.6 million, net of taxes.



Adjusted net income of $3.5 million, compared to adjusted net income of $4.3 million in the prior year period.



Adjusted net income of $3.5 million, compared to adjusted net income of $4.3 million in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA included net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $0.8 million.



Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA included net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $0.8 million.



Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $42.7 million, compared to $25.5 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $37.6 million, as compared to $21.0 million in the prior year period.



Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $42.7 million, compared to $25.5 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $37.6 million, as compared to $21.0 million in the prior year period.



Cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities were $166.1 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $89.1 million and short-term investments in marketable securities of $77.0 million as of December 31, 2024.









Full Year





2024





Financial Results:









Revenue of $889.9 million, a decrease of $45.9 million, or 5%, compared to $935.8 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $2.4 million.



Revenue of $889.9 million, a decrease of $45.9 million, or 5%, compared to $935.8 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $2.4 million.



Gross profit of $192.1 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 4%, compared to $184.8 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.3 million. Gross margin increased 190 basis points to 21.6% in 2024, compared to 19.7% in 2023.



Gross profit of $192.1 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 4%, compared to $184.8 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.3 million. Gross margin increased 190 basis points to 21.6% in 2024, compared to 19.7% in 2023.



Ex-TAC gross profit of $236.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 4%, compared to $227.4 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.3 million.



Ex-TAC gross profit of $236.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 4%, compared to $227.4 million in the prior year period, including net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.3 million.



Net loss of $0.7 million, including net one-time expenses of $4.8 million, compared to net income of $10.2 million, including net one-time benefits of $14.1 million in the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliations below for details of one-time items.



Net loss of $0.7 million, including net one-time expenses of $4.8 million, compared to net income of $10.2 million, including net one-time benefits of $14.1 million in the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliations below for details of one-time items.



Adjusted net income of $4.1 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.9 million in the prior year.



Adjusted net income of $4.1 million, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.9 million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA of $37.3 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.2 million.



Adjusted EBITDA of $37.3 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included net unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately $1.2 million.



Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $68.6 million, compared to net cash provided $13.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $51.3 million, compared to a use of cash of $6.5 million in the prior year.

















Share





Repurchases





:







There were no share repurchases during the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we repurchased 1,410,001 shares for $5.8 million, including related costs, under our $30 million stock repurchase program authorized in December 2022. The remaining availability under the repurchase program was $6.6 million as of December 31, 2024.







2025 Full Year and First Quarter





Guidance







The following forward-looking statements reflect our expectations for 2025, including the contribution from Teads.





For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, which includes the results for the legacy Outbrain business plus the addition of operating results for legacy Teads beginning on February 3, 2025, we expect:







Ex-TAC gross profit of $100 million to $105 million



Ex-TAC gross profit of $100 million to $105 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $12 million







For the full year ending December 31, 2025, we expect:







Adjusted EBITDA of at least $180 million















The above measures are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. In addition, our guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties, as outlined below in this release.







Conference





Call and Webcast Information







Outbrain will host an investor conference call this morning, Thursday, February 27 at 8:30 am ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call which can be accessed live by phone by dialing 1-877-497-9071 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8727. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750872. The replay will be available until March 13, 2025. Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.outbrain.com



. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to GAAP performance measures, we use the following supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, and allocate our resources: Ex-TAC gross profit, Ex-TAC gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures below. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to significant limitations, including those we identify below. In addition, other companies in our industry may define these measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures. As a result, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenue, gross profit, net income (loss), diluted EPS, or cash flows from operating activities presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





Because we are a global company, the comparability of our operating results is affected by foreign exchange fluctuations. We calculate certain constant currency measures and foreign currency impacts by translating the current year’s reported amounts into comparable amounts using the prior year’s exchange rates. All constant currency financial information that may be presented is non-GAAP and should be used as a supplement to our reported operating results. We believe that this information is helpful to our management and investors to assess our operating performance on a comparable basis. However, these measures are not intended to replace amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similar measures calculated by other companies.





The Company is also providing fourth quarter and full year guidance. These forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. The Company has not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable, without unreasonable effort, to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all excluded items that may arise during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Such excluded items could be material to the reported results individually or in the aggregate.











Ex-TAC Gross Profit











Ex-TAC gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Gross profit is the most comparable GAAP measure. In calculating Ex-TAC gross profit, we add back other cost of revenue to gross profit. Ex-TAC gross profit may fluctuate in the future due to various factors, including, but not limited to, seasonality and changes in the number of media partners and advertisers, advertiser demand or user engagements.





We present Ex-TAC gross profit, Ex-TAC gross margin (calculated as Ex-TAC gross profit as a percentage of revenue), and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Ex-TAC gross profit, because they are key profitability measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short-term and long-term operational plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Accordingly, we believe that these measures provide information to investors and the market in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. There are limitations on the use of Ex-TAC gross profit in that traffic acquisition cost is a significant component of our total cost of revenue but not the only component and, by definition, Ex-TAC gross profit presented for any period will be higher than gross profit for that period. A potential limitation of this non-GAAP financial measure is that other companies, including companies in our industry, which have a similar business, may define Ex-TAC gross profit differently, which may make comparisons difficult. As a result, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenue or gross profit presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.











Adjusted EBITDA











We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before gain on convertible debt; interest expense; interest income and other income (expense), net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation; and other income or expenses that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance, including but not limited to, merger and acquisition costs, regulatory matter costs, and severance costs related to our cost saving initiatives. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because it is a key profitability measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, develop short-term and long-term operational plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital, and we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period.





We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. However, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplemental measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measures of our financial performance that are calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.











Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS











Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance, including but not limited to gain on convertible debt, merger and acquisition costs, regulatory matter costs, and severance costs related to our cost saving initiatives. Adjusted net income (loss), as defined above, is also presented on a per diluted share basis. We present adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted EPS as supplemental performance measures because we believe they facilitate performance comparisons from period to period. However, adjusted net income (loss) or adjusted diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) or diluted earnings per share reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.











Free Cash Flow











Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Free cash flow is a supplementary measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our ability to generate cash and we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of our available cash flows. Free cash flow should be considered as a supplemental measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measures of our financial performance that are calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements generally relating to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives, and statements relating to our recently completed acquisition of Teads S.A., a public limited liability company(société anonyme) incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (“Teads”). You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions or are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward- looking statements largely on our expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors including, but not limited to: the ability of Outbrain to successfully integrate Teads or manage the combined business effectively; our ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition, including, among other things, operating efficiencies, revenue synergies and other cost savings; our due diligence investigation of Teads may be inadequate or risks related to Teads’ business may materialize; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the acquisition; the outcome of any securities litigation, stockholder derivative or other litigation related to the acquisition; our ability to raise additional financing in the future to fund our operations, which may not be available to us on favorable terms or at all; the volatility of the market price of our common stock and any drop in the market price of our common stock following the acquisition; our ability to attract and retain customers, management and other key personnel; overall advertising demand and traffic generated by our media partners; factors that affect advertising demand and spending, such as the continuation or worsening of unfavorable economic or business conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, and other events or factors outside of our control, such as U.S. and global recession concerns, geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war between Ukraine-Russia and conditions in Israel and the Middle East, tariffs and trade wars, supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, labor market volatility, bank closures or disruptions, the impact of challenging economic conditions, political and policy changes or uncertainties in connection with the new U.S. presidential administration, and other factors that have and may further impact advertisers’ ability to pay; our ability to continue to innovate, and adoption by our advertisers and media partners of our expanding solutions; the success of our sales and marketing investments, which may require significant investments and may involve long sales cycles; our ability to grow our business and manage growth effectively; our ability to compete effectively against current and future competitors; the loss or decline of one or more of our large media partners, and our ability to expand our advertiser and media partner relationships; conditions in Israel, including the sustainability of the recent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and any conflicts with other terrorist organizations; our ability to maintain our revenues or profitability despite quarterly fluctuations in our results, whether due to seasonality, large cyclical events, or other causes; the risk that our research and development efforts may not meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technology market; any failure of our recommendation engine to accurately predict attention or engagement, any deterioration in the quality of our recommendations or failure to present interesting content to users or other factors which may cause us to experience a decline in user engagement or loss of media partners; limits on our ability to collect, use and disclose data to deliver advertisements; our ability to extend our reach into evolving digital media platforms; our ability to maintain and scale our technology platform; our ability to meet demands on our infrastructure and resources due to future growth or otherwise; our failure or the failure of third parties to protect our sites, networks and systems against security breaches, or otherwise to protect the confidential information of us or our partners; outages or disruptions that impact us or our service providers, resulting from cyber incidents, or failures or loss of our infrastructure; significant fluctuations in currency exchange rates; political and regulatory risks in the various markets in which we operate; the challenges of compliance with differing and changing regulatory requirements; the timing and execution of any cost-saving measures and the impact on our business or strategy; and the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023, in our definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024 and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as an indication of future performance. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation and do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law.







About The Combined Company







Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB) and Teads combined on February 3, 2025 and are operating under the new Teads brand. The new Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes, the combined company ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, the new Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 36 countries.







Media Contact









press@outbrain.com









Investor Relations Contact









IR@outbrain.com







(332) 205-8999



















OUTBRAIN INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











(In thousands, except for share and per share data)



























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Unaudited)











Revenue





$





234,586













$





248,229













$





889,875













$





935,818













Cost of revenue:





































Traffic acquisition costs









166,247

















184,425

















653,731

















708,449













Other cost of revenue









12,277

















10,572

















44,042

















42,571













Total cost of revenue









178,524

















194,997

















697,773

















751,020













Gross profit









56,062

















53,232

















192,102

















184,798













Operating expenses:





















​

















Research and development









9,434

















8,369

















37,080

















36,402













Sales and marketing









25,736

















25,254

















97,498

















98,370













General and administrative









18,357

















13,899

















70,162

















58,665













Total operating expenses









53,527

















47,522

















204,740

















193,437













Income (loss) from operations









2,535

















5,710

















(12,638





)













(8,639





)









Other income (expense), net:





































Gain on convertible debt









—

















—

















8,782

















22,594













Interest expense









(699





)













(965





)













(3,649





)













(5,393





)









Interest income and other income, net









1,522

















2,060

















9,209

















7,793













Total other income, net









823

















1,095

















14,342

















24,994













Income before income taxes









3,358

















6,805

















1,704

















16,355













Provision for income taxes









3,525

















2,748

















2,415

















6,113













Net (loss) income





$





(167





)









$





4,057













$





(711





)









$





10,242

















































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic









49,767,704

















50,076,364

















49,321,301

















50,900,422













Diluted









49,767,704

















50,108,460

















52,709,356

















56,965,299

















































Net income (loss) per common share:





































Basic





$





0.00













$





0.08













$





(0.01





)









$





0.20













Diluted





$





0.00













$





0.08













$





(0.11





)









$





(0.06





)































OUTBRAIN INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except for number of shares and par value)



























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023

















(Unaudited)





















ASSETS:























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





89,094













$





70,889













Short-term investments in marketable securities









77,035

















94,313













Accounts receivable, net of allowances









149,167

















189,334













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









27,835

















47,240













Total current assets









343,131

















401,776













Non-current assets:





















Long-term investments in marketable securities









—

















65,767













Property, equipment and capitalized software, net









45,250

















42,461













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









15,047

















12,145













Intangible assets, net









16,928

















20,396













Goodwill









63,063

















63,063













Deferred tax assets









40,825

















38,360













Other assets









24,969

















20,669













TOTAL ASSETS





$





549,213













$





664,637



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





149,479













$





150,812













Accrued compensation and benefits









19,430

















18,620













Accrued and other current liabilities









113,630

















119,703













Deferred revenue









6,932

















8,486













Total current liabilities









289,471

















297,621













Non-current liabilities:





















Long-term debt









—

















118,000













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









11,783

















9,217













Other liabilities









16,616

















16,735













TOTAL LIABILITIES





$





317,870













$





441,573

































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:





















Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share − one billion shares authorized; 63,503,274 shares issued and 50,090,114 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 61,567,520 shares issued and 49,726,518 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023









64

















62













Preferred stock, par value of $0.001 per share − 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









484,541

















468,525













Treasury stock, at cost − 13,413,160 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 11,841,002 shares as of December 31, 2023









(74,289





)













(67,689





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(9,480





)













(9,052





)









Accumulated deficit









(169,493





)













(168,782





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









231,343

















223,064













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





549,213













$





664,637



































OUTBRAIN INC.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







































Net (loss) income





$





(167





)









$





4,057













$





(711





)









$





10,242













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





































Gain on convertible debt









—

















—

















(8,782





)













(22,594





)









Stock-based compensation









3,974

















2,988

















15,461

















12,141













Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment









1,658

















1,720

















6,312

















6,915













Amortization of capitalized software development costs









2,477

















2,372

















9,758

















9,633













Amortization of intangible assets









850

















853

















3,409

















4,154













Provision for credit losses









55

















1,931

















3,006

















8,008













Non-cash operating lease expense









1,305

















1,092

















5,130

















4,453













Deferred income taxes









(664





)













(1,478





)













(5,095





)













(4,312





)









Amortization of discount on marketable securities









(396





)













(729





)













(2,235





)













(3,604





)









Other









665

















(483





)













47

















(717





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable









4,471

















(16,939





)













35,905

















(12,946





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









9,291

















2,409

















18,412

















843













Accounts payable and other current liabilities









18,867

















27,127

















(11,696





)













(1,228





)









Operating lease liabilities









(1,223





)













(1,018





)













(5,092





)













(4,297





)









Deferred revenue









555

















1,524

















(1,496





)













1,621













Other non-current assets and liabilities









945

















51

















6,228

















5,434













Net cash provided by operating activities









42,663

















25,477

















68,561

















13,746



















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







































Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired









—

















(77





)













(181





)













(389





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(2,712





)













(2,257





)













(7,380





)













(10,127





)









Capitalized software development costs









(2,321





)













(2,243





)













(9,913





)













(10,107





)









Purchases of marketable securities









(34,436





)













(44,658





)













(90,602





)













(131,543





)









Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities









31,068

















35,228

















175,325

















221,878













Other









(15





)













(63





)













(96





)













(72





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(8,416





)













(14,070





)













67,153

















69,640



















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







































Repayment of long-term debt obligations









—

















—

















(109,740





)













(96,170





)









Payment of deferred financing costs









(598





)













—

















(1,099





)













—













Treasury stock repurchases and share withholdings on vested awards









(210





)













(5,270





)













(6,600





)













(18,521





)









Principal payments on finance lease obligations









—

















(353





)













(263





)













(1,830





)









Payment of contingent consideration liability up to acquisition-date fair value









—

















—

















—

















(547





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(808





)













(5,623





)













(117,702





)













(117,068





)













































Effect of exchange rate changes









(1,400





)













564

















634

















(1,004





)













































Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





32,039













$





6,348













$





18,646













$





(34,686





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning









57,686

















64,731

















71,079

















105,765













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Ending





$





89,725













$





71,079













$





89,725













$





71,079































OUTBRAIN INC.









Non-GAAP Reconciliations











(In thousands)











(Unaudited)



















The following table presents the reconciliation of Gross profit to Ex-TAC gross profit and Ex-TAC gross margin, for the periods presented:









​







Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,











​











2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





234,586













$





248,229













$





889,875













$





935,818













Traffic acquisition costs









(166,247





)













(184,425





)













(653,731





)













(708,449





)









Other cost of revenue









(12,277





)













(10,572





)













(44,042





)













(42,571





)









Gross profit









56,062

















53,232

















192,102

















184,798













Other cost of revenue









12,277

















10,572

















44,042

















42,571













Ex-TAC gross profit





$





68,339













$





63,804













$





236,144













$





227,369

















































Gross margin (gross profit as % of revenue)









23.9





%













21.4





%













21.6





%













19.7





%









Ex-TAC gross margin (Ex-TAC gross profit as % of revenue)









29.1





%













25.7





%













26.5





%













24.3





%

















The following table presents the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented:









​







Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,











​











2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net (loss) income





$





(167





)









$





4,057













$





(711





)









$





10,242













Interest expense









699

















965

















3,649

















5,393













Interest income and other income, net









(1,522





)













(2,060





)













(9,209





)













(7,793





)









Gain on convertible debt









—

















—

















(8,782





)













(22,594





)









Provision for income taxes









3,525

















2,748

















2,415

















6,113













Depreciation and amortization









4,985

















4,945

















19,479

















20,702













Stock-based compensation









3,974

















2,988

















15,461

















12,141













Regulatory matter costs









—

















—

















—

















742













Acquisition-related costs









5,469

















—

















14,256

















—













Severance and related costs









—

















361

















742

















3,509













Adjusted EBITDA





$





16,963













$





14,004













$





37,300













$





28,455

















































Net (loss) income as % of gross profit









(0.3





)%













7.6





%













(0.4





)%













5.5





%









Adjusted EBITDA as % of Ex-TAC Gross Profit









24.8





%













21.9





%













15.8





%













12.5





%

















The following table presents the reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted EPS to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted EPS, respectively, for the periods presented:









​







Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,











​











2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net loss (income)





$





(167





)









$





4,057













$





(711





)









$





10,242













Adjustments:





































Gain on convertible debt









—

















—

















(8,782





)













(22,594





)









Regulatory matter costs









—

















—

















—

















742













Acquisition-related costs









5,469

















—

















14,256

















—













Severance and related costs









—

















361

















742

















3,509













Total adjustments, before tax









5,469

















361

















6,216

















(18,343





)









Income tax effect









(1,844





)













(97





)













(1,438





)













4,234













Total adjustments, after tax









3,625

















264

















4,778

















(14,109





)









Adjusted net income (loss)





$





3,458













$





4,321













$





4,067













$





(3,867





)













































Basic weighted-average shares, as reported









49,767,704

















50,076,364

















49,321,301

















50,900,422













Restricted stock units









793,713

















32,096

















519,729

















—













Adjusted diluted weighted average shares









50,561,417

















50,108,460

















49,841,030

















50,900,422

















































Diluted net income (loss) per share - reported





$





—













$





0.08













$





(0.11





)









$





(0.06





)









Adjustments, after tax









0.07

















0.01

















0.19

















(0.02





)









Diluted net income (loss) per share - adjusted





$





0.07













$





0.09













$





0.08













$





(0.08





)

















The following table presents the reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, for the periods presented:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





42,663













$





25,477













$





68,561













$





13,746













Purchases of property and equipment









(2,712





)













(2,257





)













(7,380





)













(10,127





)









Capitalized software development costs









(2,321





)













(2,243





)













(9,913





)













(10,107





)









Free cash flow





$





37,630













$





20,977













$





51,268













$





(6,488





)



































Teads









Non-IFRS Reconciliations











(In thousands)











(Unaudited)







The below information is presented for informational purposes only. The acquisition of Teads closed in February 2025. Therefore, its results are not included in Outbrain Inc.’s consolidated results of operations for any periods in 2024. The following is a summary of Teads’ non-IFRS financial measures, as calculated based on Teads’ historical financial statements, which we may publicly present from time to time, and which differ from US GAAP. Non-IFRS financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Teads’ historical financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. The financial information set forth below for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 is preliminary and is subject to change. Actual financial results may differ from these preliminary estimates due to the completion of Teads’ annual audit and are subject to adjustments and other developments that may arise before such results are finalized.





Ex-TAC Gross Profit is defined as gross profit plus other cost of revenue. The following table presents the reconciliation of Ex-TAC Gross Profit to gross profit for the periods presented:









​







Three Months





Ended





March 31,





2024













Three Months





Ended





June 30,





2024













Three Months





Ended





September 30,





2024













Three Months





Ended





December 31,





2024













Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,





2024











​







(in thousands)











Revenue





$





125,372













$





153,734













$





149,376













$





188,953













$





617,435













Traffic acquisition costs









(46,939





)













(55,716





)













(59,085





)













(69,091





)













(230,831





)









Other cost of revenue



(a)











(26,387





)













(26,721





)













(26,865





)













(26,441





)













(106,414





)









Gross profit









52,046

















71,297

















63,426

















93,421

















280,190













Other cost of revenue



(a)











26,387

















26,721

















26,865

















26,441

















106,414













Ex-TAC Gross Profit





$





78,433













$





98,018













$





90,291













$





119,862













$





386,604















__________________________________









(a)



Other cost of revenue for Teads is subject to accounting policy alignment with Outbrain, with no impact to Ex-TAC Gross Profit included in the above table.





Teads defines Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year/period before income tax expense, finance costs, other financial income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, other expenses and income (capital gains, non-recurring litigation, restructuring costs) and share-based compensation. This may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, this measure should not be considered as an alternative for net income as the effects of income tax expense, finance costs, other financial income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, other expenses and income (such as severance costs, and merger and acquisition costs) and share-based compensation excluded from Adjusted EBITDA do affect the operating results. Teads believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplementary measure for evaluating the operating performance of Teads’ business. The following table provides a reconciliation of profit (loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the periods presented:









​







Three Months





Ended





March 31,





2024













Three Months





Ended





June 30,





2024













Three Months





Ended





September 30,





2024













Three Months





Ended





December 31,





2024













Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,





2024











​







(in thousands)











(Loss) profit for the period









(36,551





)













23,323

















32,933













$





46,158













$





65,863













Finance Costs









250

















277

















532

















117

















1,176













Other financial (income) and expenses









20,531

















(12,432





)













(20,529





)













(19,967





)













(32,397





)









Provision for income taxes









716

















10,800

















10,597

















17,637

















39,750













Depreciation and amortization









3,180

















3,350

















3,277

















3,027

















12,834













Share-based compensation









25,612

















5,760

















(3,284





)













(134





)













27,954













Severance costs









281

















520

















398

















394

















1,593













Merger and acquisition costs









323

















763

















(125





)













4,929

















5,890













Adjusted EBITDA





$





14,342













$





32,361













$





23,799













$





52,161













$





122,663











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.