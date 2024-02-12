Outbrain (OB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Outbrain Inc (Symbol: OB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.58, changing hands as high as $4.64 per share. Outbrain Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.335 per share, with $5.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.61.

