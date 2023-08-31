Outbrain (OB) Price Target Increased by 15.19% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 15.19% from the prior estimate of 5.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from the latest reported closing price of 5.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outbrain. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OB is 0.04%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 17,898K shares. The put/call ratio of OB is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,967K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,893K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,055K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OB by 126.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 981K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OB by 8.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 905K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OB by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.