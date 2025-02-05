Outbrain (OB) and Brainsway (BWAY) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he is using his noodle to come up with two smart stock picks. Brian jokes that he has “brain bamage” but this is no laughing matter as these stock are aggressive growth picks.

Outbrain OB is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and an A for Value. This recommendation engine helps advertisers connect with consumers on their favorite media sources. Brian notes that this was a selection in the Stocks Under $10 service that he manages for Zacks Investment Research but fails to point out that the investment was short lived and was sold for a small loss.

Brainsway BWAY is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a A for Growth and a B for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. The company is in the medical products space and has a proprietary Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

