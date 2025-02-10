Outbrain Inc. to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

Outbrain Inc., now under the Teads brand, will announce Q4 and 2024 results on February 27, 2025, followed by a call.

Outbrain Inc., now operating under the Teads brand, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can join the call via phone or through a webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. The new Teads, resulting from the recent merger of Outbrain and Teads on February 3, 2025, focuses on delivering effective marketing solutions using predictive AI technology, and partners with over 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York and employs nearly 1,800 individuals across 36 countries.

The announcement details the upcoming release of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, providing transparency and timely information to investors.

The integration of Outbrain Inc. and Teads under a new brand signifies strategic growth and expands the company's market presence in the advertising industry.

The combined company positions itself as a major player in the advertising space, claiming partnerships with over 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally.

The use of predictive AI technology in driving advertising outcomes highlights the company's commitment to innovation and effective marketing strategies.

Outbrain Inc. is announcing its fourth quarter and full year results at a time when investors may have heightened scrutiny due to the recent merger, increasing pressure on the company to demonstrate positive financial performance.

The merger with Teads may raise concerns regarding integration challenges and the ability to realize anticipated synergies, which could impact investor confidence in the newly formed entity.

When will Outbrain release its Q4 2024 results?

Outbrain will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on February 27, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I join the conference call for results?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-497-9071 for U.S. callers or 1-201-689-8727 for international callers.

Is there a replay option for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available two hours after the call at 1-877-660-6853 for U.S. callers and 1-201-612-7415 for international callers.

What is the passcode for the conference call?

The passcode for both the live call and the replay is 13750872.

What is the focus of the new Teads brand?

The new Teads brand focuses on driving full-funnel results for marketers using predictive AI technology across premium media.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), which is operating under the new Teads brand, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results and business outlook.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-497-9071 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8727. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13750872. The replay will be available until March 13, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.outbrain.com/



. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.







About The Combined Company







Outbrain Inc. (Nasdaq: OB) and Teads combined on February 3, 2025 and are operating under the new Teads brand. The new Teads is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes, the combined company ensures value is driven with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the open internet, the new Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 36 countries.





To learn more, visit



www.outbrain.com



or



www.teads.com









Media Contact









press@outbrain.com









Investor Relations Contact









IR@outbrain.com











(332) 205-8999



