PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Outages at EDF's EDF.PA Penly 2 and Golfech 1 nuclear reactors will last until June 11, 2023, according to messages posted on the website of grid operator RTE.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman )

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.