Outage cuts capacity at France-UK IFA2 electricity interconnector

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - An unplanned outage has cut capacity through the IFA2 France-UK electricity interconnector to zero, a market update on the Elexon remit website showed on Tuesday.
The reason for the outage on the 1 gigawatt power link was under investigation, the update said.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman )
