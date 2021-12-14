Outage at France-UK IFA2 electricity interconnector ended

An unplanned outage at the IFA2 France-UK electricity interconnector has ended, a market update on the Elexon remit website showed on Tuesday.

The outage had cut capacity through the IFA2 France-UK electricity interconnector to zero.

The reason for the outage on the 1 gigawatt power link was still under investigation, the update said.

