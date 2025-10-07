OUT vs. PSA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust - Other sector have probably already heard of Outfront Media (OUT) and Public Storage (PSA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Outfront Media is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Public Storage has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that OUT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

OUT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.56, while PSA has a forward P/E of 17.29. We also note that OUT has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PSA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.83.

Another notable valuation metric for OUT is its P/B ratio of 5.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PSA has a P/B of 9.95.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OUT's Value grade of A and PSA's Value grade of D.

OUT sticks out from PSA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that OUT is the better option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

