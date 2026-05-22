OUT Taps Into LA Union Station to Expand Experiential Ad Opportunities

OUTFRONT Media OUT recently launched its inaugural advertising and experiential program at Los Angeles Union Station, creating an in-real-life media environment for brands. The move adds a marquee transit destination to OUTFRONT’s portfolio and expands its presence in premium out-of-home advertising.

Los Angeles Union Station, with a target audience averaging 14.8 million, strengthens OUTFRONT’s national transit advertising footprint. The addition of large-format digital networks across key touchpoints increases premium inventory and creates more opportunities for advertisers to deliver impactful campaigns.

The station’s role as an official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone further enhances its advertising appeal. Live FIFA World Cup 2026 match streaming across digital displays is likely to attract brands seeking heightened visibility during a globally watched sporting event, potentially driving incremental ad spending.

Overall, the development is expected to support higher occupancy rates for OUTFRONT’s digital transit assets, improve pricing power for premium ad placements and reinforce the company’s position in experiential and out-of-home advertising, creating a positive revenue growth opportunity.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 28.3% compared with the industry 's growth of 3.2%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are American Tower AMT and Cousins Properties CUZ, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $10.95, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.8%.

The consensus estimate for CUZ’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, which calls for a 3.2% increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.