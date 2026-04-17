OUT Stock Surges 61.9% in 6 Months: Will it Continue to Rise?

OUTFRONT Media OUT shares have gained 61.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.3%.

This New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT) enjoys a diversified portfolio of advertising sites in some of the key markets of the United States. Moreover, the company’s ongoing efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays and strategic investments in the digital billboard portfolio support its digital revenue growth.

Analysts seem optimistic about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share has moved a cent northward over the past month to $2.22.



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Factors Behind OUT Stock Price Rise

OUTFRONT Media maintains a geographically diverse network of advertising sites spanning across the largest U.S. markets. This large-scale footprint lets clients target national audiences while customizing campaigns to local or regional needs. The company also offers services to various industries, including professional services, healthcare/pharmaceuticals and retail. Hence, its extensive reach and diversified portfolio, with respect to geography and industry, make its revenues less volatile. For 2026, we estimate its total revenues to grow 4.1% year over year.

OUT has been making efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays, which are helping expand the number of new advertising relationships, providing scope to boost digital revenues. Moreover, it has also been making investments in its digital transit portfolio. Such expansion efforts in new assets and technology are likely to drive the company’s revenue and OIBDA growth in the upcoming period.

The company is also focused on enhancing its portfolio quality via strategic acquisitions. The company spent approximately $3 million on acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing its total for 2025 to more than $13 million. With such expansion efforts, it remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

OUTFRONT Media operates in an industry that is characterized by high barriers to entry due to permitting restrictions. This is because the company typically owns permits that allow OOH advertising at each location, and in fact, these permits are the most-prized assets of the company. However, as there is a control on the permits and inventory, an intrusion from other market players, both local and national, is restricted. This helps support advertising rates. Hence, this OOH advertising company remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

Key Risks for OUT

OUTFRONT Media’s revenues and operating results are sensitive to fluctuations in advertising expenditures, general economic conditions and other unexpected external events. Moreover, the company faces competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structures. This is anticipated to affect its pricing power in the market.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Prologis PLD and Ventas VTR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $6.14, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTR’s full-year FFO per share stands at $3.85, which calls for an increase of 10.6% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.