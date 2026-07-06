OUT Stock Surges 35.8% in 6 Months: Will It Continue to Rise?

OUTFRONT Media OUT shares have gained 35.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 9.9%.

This New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT) enjoys a diversified portfolio of advertising sites in some of the key markets in the United States. Moreover, the company’s strategic investments in the digital billboard portfolio support its digital revenue growth. It also expands through acquisitions while benefiting from the high barriers to entry that characterize the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry.

Analysts seem optimistic about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share has moved 4 cents northward over the past two months to $2.26.



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Factors Behind the OUT Stock Price Rise

OUTFRONT Media’s advertising sites are geographically diversified, with displays across approximately 120 markets in the United States, including the 25 largest markets. Its broad footprint enables advertisers to reach a national audience while tailoring campaigns to specific regions or local markets. The company’s geographical diversification, combined with a broad mix of advertisers across industries, helps reduce dependence on any single market or customer segment, supporting relatively stable revenue generation. For 2026, we estimate its total revenues to grow 7.3% year over year.

OUTFRONT Media has been making strategic investments in its digital billboard portfolio over the years, and these investments continue to support revenue growth. Digital billboard displays generate approximately four to five times more revenue per display, on average, than comparable traditional static billboard displays. Total digital revenues increased 11.5% year over year to $142.6 million in the first quarter, while automated sales represented 20.3% of digital revenues.

OUTFRONT Media has also capitalized on acquisitions to enhance its portfolio. In the first quarter of 2026, the company completed several asset acquisitions for a total purchase price of approximately $8.1 million. Management remains interested in attractive tuck-in acquisitions within its footprint. Based on the current acquisition pipeline, it expects 2026 deal activity to be similar to the levels reached in recent years.

OUTFRONT Media operates in an industry characterized by high barriers to entry due to permitting restrictions. The company owns permits for many of its OOH advertising locations, and these permits represent some of its most valuable assets because obtaining new permits is often difficult. Limited permitting constrains the addition of new advertising inventory and reduces competitive encroachment from local and national operators, helping support advertising rates over time.

In the upcoming years, higher technology investments are expected to provide further support for OOH advertising. The company is expanding its footprint and providing a technology platform for marketers to tap into growth opportunities.

Given the above-mentioned factors, we believe the stock’s rising trend is expected to continue in the near term.

Key Risks for OUT

OUTFRONT Media’s revenues and operating results are sensitive to fluctuations in advertising expenditures, general economic conditions and other unexpected external events. Moreover, the company faces competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structures. This is anticipated to affect its pricing power in the market.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Welltower WELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.95, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.87%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WELL’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $6.32, which calls for an increase of 19.47% from the year-ago period’s level.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.