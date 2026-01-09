OUT Stock Rallies 43.8% in Past Three Months: Will the Trend Last?

OUTFRONT Media’s OUT shares have gained 43.8% over the past three months compared with the industry ’s 0.5% growth.

This New York-based real estate investment trust’s (“REIT”) diversified portfolio, both geographical and industry-wise, strategic buyouts and digital billboard conversions augur well for long-term growth.

Analysts seem positive on this advertisement REIT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share has been revised northward by 2.1% to $1.94 over the past two months. The same for 2026 FFO per share has moved up by 1.9% to $2.15 over the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Behind OUT Stock’s Price Rise: Will This Trend Last?

OUTFRONT Media’s advertising assets are spread across major U.S. markets, giving it a broad geographic reach. This nationwide footprint allows advertisers to run campaigns at scale while also customizing messages for specific cities or regions. The company serves a wide mix of industries, including professional services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and retail. This combination of geographic diversity and industry breadth helps smooth demand cycles and reduces revenue volatility.

OUT is also focused on enhancing its portfolio quality via strategic acquisitions. In the first nine months of 2025, the company acquired several assets for approximately $10.4 million. With such expansion efforts, it remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

OUT has been making efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays, which are helping expand the number of new advertising relationships, providing scope to boost digital revenues. Its total digital billboard displays reached 1,906 at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Moreover, it has been making investments in its digital transit portfolio. Its total digital transit displays reached 31,358 at the end of the third quarter of 2025. It built, converted or replaced 1,104 digital transit and other displays in the United States in the same period. Such expansion efforts in new assets and technology are likely to drive the company’s revenues and OIBDA growth in the upcoming period.

OUTFRONT Media operates in an industry that is characterized by high barriers to entry due to permitting restrictions. As there is a control on the permits and inventory, intrusion from other market players, both local and national, is restricted. This helps support advertising rates. Hence, this OOH advertising company remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

Key Risks for OUT

OUTFRONT Media’s revenues and operating results are sensitive to fluctuations in advertising expenditures, general economic conditions and other unexpected external events. Moreover, the company faces competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structures. This is anticipated to affect its pricing power in the market.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Host Hotels & Resorts HST and Prologis Inc. PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HST’s 2025 and 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.05 and $2.04, respectively. This implies year-over-year growth of 4.1% for 2025 and a marginal fall for 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2025 and 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $5.80 and $6.08, respectively. This calls for year-over-year growth of 4.3% for 2025 and 4.7% for 2026.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

