OUT Stock Up Nearly 9% Over the Past Month: Will the Momentum Last?

OUTFRONT Media OUT shares have gained nearly 9% over the past month compared with the industry's flat growth.

This New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT) enjoys a diversified portfolio of advertising sites, geographically and industry-wise, in some of the key markets of the United States. Its efforts to expand the out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform bode well for long-term growth. Strategic investments in the digital billboard portfolio and ongoing efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays support its digital revenue growth.

Analysts seem positive on this advertisement REIT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 FFO per share has been revised northward by 2.1% to $1.94 over the past month.



Factors Behind OUT Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Last?

OUTFRONT Media’s advertising sites are geographically diversified, with a presence across the largest markets in the United States. The large-scale presence enables its clients to reach a national audience and also provides the flexibility to tailor campaigns to specific regions or markets. It also offers services to various industries, including professional services, healthcare/pharmaceuticals and retail. Hence, the company’s large-scale presence and diversified portfolio, with respect to geography and industry, make its revenues less volatile.

The out-of-home (OOH) advertising has been growing at a rapid pace and continues to increase its market share in comparison with other forms of media owing to its low cost. In the upcoming years, higher technology investments are expected to provide further support to OOH advertising. Recently, OUTFRONT Media partnered with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to modernize OOH planning and buying through AI-enabled workflows.

OUT has been making efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays, which are helping expand the number of new advertising relationships, providing scope to boost digital revenues. Its total digital billboard displays reached 1,906 at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Such expansion efforts in new assets and technology are likely to drive the company’s revenue and OIBDA growth in the upcoming period.

OUT is also focused on enhancing its portfolio quality via strategic acquisitions. In the first nine months of 2025, the company acquired several assets for approximately $10.4 million. With such expansion efforts, it remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

OUTFRONT Media operates in an industry that is characterized by high barriers to entry due to permitting restrictions. As there is a control on the permits and inventory, intrusion from other market players, both local and national, is restricted. This helps support advertising rates. Hence, this OOH advertising company remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

Key Risks for OUT

OUTFRONT Media’s revenues and operating results are sensitive to fluctuations in advertising expenditures, general economic conditions and other unexpected external events. Moreover, the company faces competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structures. This is anticipated to affect its pricing power in the market.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Digital Realty Trust DLR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2025 FFO per share is pinned at $2.84, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR’s 2025 FFO per share stands at $7.35, calling for an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

