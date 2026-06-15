Is OUT Stock a Buy as Valuation and AFFO Growth Offer Mixed Signals?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT presents a balanced case for investors. Recent execution has improved, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) expectations have moved higher and the stock trades below several valuation benchmarks.

The offset is that this remains a cyclical, advertising-driven REIT with elevated leverage, meaningful capital needs and sensitivity to broader ad spending trends. That makes OUT look interesting, but not risk-free.

OUT Trades at a Discount to Benchmarks

OUT trades at 14.67X forward 12-month FFO, below 16.98X for the Zacks sub-industry, 16.18X for the sector and 21.39X for the S&P 500 Index. That discount supports the argument that valuation is not stretched.



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Still, the upside case is measured. The $33 price target reflects 14.50X FFO, suggesting modest room from recent levels rather than a deep-discount setup. Investors comparing OUT with Lamar Advertising Company LAMR and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO may view it as part of the broader out-of-home advertising recovery theme, but valuation alone is not enough to settle the buy case.

OUT Shows Better AFFO Setup

The better part of the story is operating momentum. Management expects 2026 consolidated AFFO to rise in the mid-teens, while the projection calls for 15.9% growth.

First-quarter 2026 results helped improve sentiment. AFFO of 34 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 21.43%. Revenues increased 10% year over year to $429.6 million, while adjusted OIBDA rose 56.4% to $100.4 million.

Transit was a key driver, with revenues up 22.3% to $95 million. Billboard revenues rose 7.1% to $332.9 million, supported by higher proceeds from condemnations and better average revenue per display.

OUT Continues to Face Balance Sheet Pressure

OUT is not an uncomplicated value idea. Total indebtedness stood at $2.6 billion as of March 31, 2026 and the weighted average cost of debt was 5.3%.

Leverage also remains elevated. Debt-to-equity was 3.90, while debt-to-capital was 79.74%. Those figures matter because the company still needs to fund digital expansion and maintain its asset base.

Capital spending adds another constraint. Total capital expenditures rose 40.1% year over year to $24.1 million in the first quarter, and management still expects roughly $90 million of capital expenditures for 2026, including $30-$35 million of maintenance spending.

OUT Dividend and Cash Flow Matter

The income angle remains part of the appeal. OUT maintained its quarterly dividend at 30 cents per share, implying an annualized dividend of $1.20 and a yield near 3.8%.



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Liquidity also provides support. As of March 31, 2026, OUT had $67.2 million in unrestricted cash, $494.9 million of availability under its revolving credit facility and $150 million of additional availability under its accounts receivable securitization facility.

That liquidity helps, but it does not erase the cash demands. Dividends, capital expenditures, interest costs and digital investments all compete for capital.

How OUT Rating Signals Fit the Debate

The bottom line is that OUT looks more like a wait-and-see stock than a clear buy. The valuation is below key benchmarks, and AFFO growth is improving, but leverage and capital spending keep the risk-reward balanced.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports a neutral near-term stance. Its VGM Score of A, along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B, shows a favorable blend of style characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

That mix can appeal to investors seeking a balanced REIT profile with improving fundamentals. For now, OUT’s setup is constructive but not decisive.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.