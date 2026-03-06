OUT Soars 25.5% Over the Past Three Months: Will the Trend Continue?

OUTFRONT Media OUT shares have surged 25.5% over the past three months compared with the industry ’s 7.2% growth.

This New York-based real estate investment trust’s (REIT) diversified portfolio, both geographical and industry-wise, strategic buyouts and digital billboard conversions augur well for long-term growth.

Last month, the company reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 73 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. This compared favorably with the FFO per share of 69 cents reported in the year-ago period.

The results reflected continued momentum in transit advertising and expanding margins, partially offset by modest softness in billboard revenues. OUT’s management expects double-digit AFFO growth in 2026.

Analysts seem positive on this advertisement REIT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share has been revised northward marginally to $2.18 over the past week.



Factors Behind OUT Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Last?

OUTFRONT Media’s advertising sites are geographically diversified, with a presence across major U.S. markets. This broad footprint allows clients to reach a national audience while tailoring campaigns to specific regions. Its exposure to multiple industries, including professional services, healthcare/pharmaceuticals and retail, also helps stabilize revenues, reducing volatility.

OUTFRONT Media has also capitalized on acquisitions to enhance its portfolio. The company spent approximately $3 million on acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing its total for 2025 to more than $13 million. Based on the current acquisition pipeline, it expects 2026 billboard acquisition activity to remain at a similar level to that seen in the last couple of years. With such expansion efforts, the company remains poised to grow over the long term.

OUT has been making efforts to convert its business from traditional static billboard advertising to digital displays, which are helping expand the number of new advertising relationships, providing scope to boost digital revenues. Its total digital billboard displays reached 1,928 as of Dec. 31, 2025. Its total digital transit displays reached 29,493 as of Dec. 31, 2025. Such expansion efforts in new assets and technology are likely to drive the company’s revenue and OIBDA growth in the upcoming period.

The out-of-home (OOH) advertising has been growing at a rapid pace and continues to increase its market share in comparison with other forms of media owing to its low cost. In the upcoming years, higher technology investments are expected to provide further support to OOH advertising. The company has boosted its digital capabilities by signing two commercial agreements. The first is with Amazon Web Services to modernize OOH advertising through AI-enabled workflows. The second is with AdQuick, an AI-driven all-in-one technology platform that makes OOH advertising easier to plan, purchase and measure.

OUTFRONT Media operates in an industry that is characterized by high barriers to entry due to permitting restrictions. As there is a control on the permits and inventory, intrusion from other market players, both local and national, is restricted. This helps support advertising rates. This OOH advertising company remains well-poised to grow over the long term.

Key Risks for OUT

OUTFRONT Media’s revenues and operating results are sensitive to fluctuations in advertising expenditures, general economic conditions and other unexpected external events. The company faces competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structures. This is anticipated to affect its pricing power in the market.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, calling for year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $5.16. This implies a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

