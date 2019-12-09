OUT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as high as $25.62 per share. OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OUT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.81 per share, with $28.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.47.

