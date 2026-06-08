Ouster’s Chief Revenue Officer Sold Over 9,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CRO Cyrille Jacquemet disposed of 9,433 directly-held shares for a transaction value of approximately $377,000 on May 26, 2026.

The sale represented 7.11% of Jacquemet's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 123,157 shares post-sale.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; no indirect interests or derivative securities were reported.

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Cyrille Jacquemet, Chief Revenue Officer of Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST), reported the sale of 9,433 directly-held shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $377,000 on May 26, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,433 Transaction value $377,320 Post-transaction shares (direct) 123,157 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.9 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($40.00).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to the insider's recent activity?

Since April 2026, Jacquemet made two open-market sales totaling 19,433 shares, with this transaction closely matching the prior sale size and reflecting a disciplined cadence as direct holdings declined by 13.63% over the period.

Since April 2026, Jacquemet made two open-market sales totaling 19,433 shares, with this transaction closely matching the prior sale size and reflecting a disciplined cadence as direct holdings declined by 13.63% over the period. What portion of total holdings was impacted, and what capacity remains?

The 9,433 shares sold represented 7.11% of direct holdings before the transaction, leaving Jacquemet with 123,157 directly held shares (approximately $4.9 million in value as of May 26, 2026), and no reported indirect holdings.

The 9,433 shares sold represented 7.11% of direct holdings before the transaction, leaving Jacquemet with 123,157 directly held shares (approximately $4.9 million in value as of May 26, 2026), and no reported indirect holdings. How does valuation context inform the transaction?

Shares were sold at $40.00 per share, while the current price is $46.05 (as of May 29, 2026), reflecting a period of strong price appreciation with a one-year total return of 276.53% as of May 26, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 26, 2026) $42.70 Market capitalization $2.53 billion Revenue (TTM) $185.33 million 1-year price change 276.53%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ouster offers high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software, including scanning (OS) and solid-state flash (DF) sensor platforms.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of lidar hardware and associated software solutions targeting automation and 3D vision applications.

The company serves customers in autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure markets.

Ouster is a technology company specializing in advanced lidar sensor technology for 3D vision applications. With a scalable product portfolio and a focus on digital innovation, the company addresses the growing demand for sensor solutions across automotive, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

Ouster’s competitive advantage lies in its high-resolution, cost-effective lidar systems and its ability to serve a diverse set of automation-focused customers.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 26 sale of Outster stock by Chief Revenue Officer Cyrille Jacquemet came at a time when shares were on an upswing. The stock eventually reached a 52-week high of $49.39 on June 2, just days after Jacquemet’s disposition.

Given the share price rise, it would be natural for him to sell and lock in gains. In actuality, his was a non-discretionary transaction, implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in June of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. Consequently, his sale is not a cause for investor concern.

Ouster stock is soaring thanks to its strong business performance. The rise of artificial intelligence, particularly physical AI systems such as self-driving cars and robots, benefit from Ouster’s solutions. The company recently announced its lidar products can now see in color.

As a result, Ouster reported first-quarter sales of $48.6 million, an impressive 49% year-over-year increase and the 13th consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.