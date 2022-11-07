Markets
OUST

Ouster, Velodyne Announce All-stock Merger; Ouster Up In Pre-market

November 07, 2022 — 06:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ouster, Inc. (OUST), a provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR, VLDRW), lidar sensors and solutions firm, announced on Monday that they have signed a definitive deal for their all-stock merger.

According to the deal, expected to be closed in the first-half of 2023, each Velodyne share will be exchanged for 0.8204 shares of Ouster at closing.

The transaction will result in existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning around half of the combined company.

Velodyne CEO of Ted Tewksbury, said: "The combination of Ouster and Velodyne is expected to unlock enormous synergies, creating a company with the scale and resources to deliver stronger solutions for customers and society, while accelerating time to profitability and enhancing value for shareholders."

Barclays is serving as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal advisor to Ouster.

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to Velodyne.

OUST was trading up by 4.27 percent at $1.22 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OUST
VLDR

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter