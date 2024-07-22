Ouster Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Ouster (NYSE:OUST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.57, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 15.88% from the previous average price target of $11.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ouster. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $13.00 $8.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $13.00 $10.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $17.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ouster. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ouster's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ouster's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ouster

Ouster Inc is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster's products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Breaking Down Ouster's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ouster's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 50.57% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ouster's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.92%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ouster's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ouster's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ouster's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

