Is Ouster Still a Buy at 52-Week High or is it Time to Exit?

Ouster, Inc. OUST shares hit a 52-week high of $63.79 yesterday, before closing at $62.52, still up around 15.6% on the day. The rally followed a major milestone as the company’s Rev8 lidar achieved BABA (Build America, Buy America) Act compliance, making it eligible for federally funded U.S. infrastructure projects. That opens the door to opportunities across intelligent transportation systems, smart cities, transit networks and tolling projects.

The certification also extends to Ouster’s BlueCity platform, significantly expanding its addressable market. CEO Angus Pacala said the designation will allow customers to use federal funding to deploy Ouster’s technology on American roads and public transit systems, creating a meaningful growth opportunity.

Investor enthusiasm has been fueled by rising demand for lidar solutions that support physical AI (artificial intelligence) applications. The optimism lifted the broader sector, with shares of Innoviz Technologies INVZ and Aeva Technologies AEVA gaining 16% and 12%, respectively, yesterday.

Ouster stock has jumped roughly 170% over the past six months, raising a key question for investors: Is all the optimism already priced in, or does the rally still have room to run? Let’s take a closer look.

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OUST’s Rally Backed by Improving Fundamentals

Ouster's strategic repositioning into physical AI could be its biggest catalyst. Following its acquisition of StereoLabs in February 2026, Ouster now offers an integrated sensing and perception platform that combines digital lidar, ZED cameras, edge AI computing and software. This positions the company to serve a much broader market, including robotics, warehouse automation, industrial equipment, drones and humanoid robots.

The launch of Rev8 further strengthens Ouster’s growth story. Shipping since May 2026, Rev8 is the industry’s first native color lidar and is qualified for NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. The new sensor has already attracted partnerships with FieldAI, Gecko Robotics, FUJIFILM, and ARGUS Interception. Ouster also expanded its manufacturing partnership with Benchmark Electronics to increase Rev8 production and signed a high-volume supply agreement with AIM for autonomous heavy equipment fleets. These developments suggest the company is moving beyond pilot projects toward larger commercial deployments.

The financial performance also reflects this momentum. Ouster has a solid earnings history, beating estimates in each of the last four quarters.

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First-quarter 2026 product revenues reached a record $49 million, up 55% year over year, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of product revenue growth. Smart infrastructure was the largest revenue contributor, supported by more than 700 contracted BlueCity deployments and Gemini security systems operating at over 550 locations. Ouster also faces competition from Aeva, whose FMCW lidar can measure both an object's distance and velocity simultaneously—a capability well-suited for intelligent traffic systems and other smart infrastructure applications. Meanwhile, Innovizis primarily focused on automotive-grade lidar for advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving.

Ouster's balance sheet provides another advantage. The company ended the quarter with $175 million in cash and no debt, giving it the flexibility to invest in new products, AI software, acquisitions and global expansion. Management also reaffirmed its target of 35% to 40% gross margins while keeping operating expenses under control, with a goal of achieving operating profitability by 2027.

Importantly, Ouster is not dependent on a single end market. Its technology is used across robotics, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, automotive, logistics, defense, drones, and AI training. This diversified exposure gives the company multiple long-term growth opportunities while reducing reliance on any one industry.

Check the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUST’s 2026 and 2027 sales and earnings.

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Final Thoughts

Ouster still looks like a buy, even after its sharp surge to a 52-week high. The rally appears to be supported by improving fundamentals rather than speculation. The company is delivering record revenue growth, expanding its product portfolio with Rev8, strengthening its position in physical AI through strategic acquisitions, and winning larger commercial deployments. With a debt-free balance sheet, exposure to multiple long-term growth markets, and a clear path toward profitability by 2027, Ouster appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum. That said, after such a strong run, investors should expect higher volatility, but the long-term growth story remains compelling.

OUST stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.