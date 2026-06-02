Ouster Shares More Than Double YTD: Is it Still Worth Buying?

Ouster Inc. OUST has been one of the strong performers in the lidar technology space. Shares of the company have surged roughly 107% year to date as investors increasingly recognize its growing role in automation, robotics, smart infrastructure, and emerging physical AI applications. The stock has significantly outperformed fellow lidar company Innoviz Technologies INVZ and ranks among the best-performing names in the sector, alongside Aeva Technologies AEVA.

Unlike many speculative rallies, Ouster's gains are supported by improving business fundamentals. The company recently reported record quarterly revenues, extended its streak of consistent product growth, launched a major new sensor platform and expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. These developments are helping transform Ouster from a pure lidar hardware provider into a broader sensing and perception platform company.

But such a remarkable rally naturally raises questions about whether investors have already missed the opportunity. However, Ouster's strong execution, expanding market opportunity and improving financial profile suggest the company's growth story may still be in its early innings.

YTD Price Performance Comparison

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OUST’s Revenue Growth and Improving Financials

In the first quarter of 2026, Ouster reported record revenues of $49 million, up 49% year over year. The company also posted a healthy gross margin of 43% while extending its streak of product revenue growth to 13 consecutive quarters. Lidar and camera shipments exceeded 12,600 units during the quarter, reflecting growing customer adoption across multiple industries. In fact, Ouster has a solid earnings history, beating estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Ouster, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ouster, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ouster, Inc. Quote

Importantly, Ouster's financial position is strong. The company ended the quarter with $175 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt, giving it significant flexibility to invest in growth. Management continues to target annual revenue growth of 30% to 50% while keeping operating expense growth relatively modest. If the company can maintain that balance, profitability could come into view within the next few years.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUST’s 2026 and 2027 bottom-line implies a year-over-year improvement.

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REV8 is a Major Catalyst for Ouster

REV8 represents one of Ouster's most significant product upgrades in years. The platform introduces native color lidar, higher resolution, longer range, enhanced safety capabilities and improved scalability while remaining compatible with existing customer deployments. The launch has already generated strong interest. More than 20 customers across robotics, industrial automation, infrastructure, drones, and automotive markets are actively evaluating the technology.

The product is also helping Ouster deepen relationships across the broader technology ecosystem. The company recently announced a strategic collaboration with DXOMARK focused on its native color lidar technology and is working with FUJIFILM on new applications for its digital lidar sensors. Ouster has also partnered with Gecko Robotics to explore next-generation industrial inspection solutions.

Perhaps most notably, the company's REV8 sensors have been qualified to run on NVIDIA's DRIVE Hyperion platform, potentially opening doors to future autonomous vehicle opportunities. Taken together, these developments suggest REV8 could drive another wave of customer adoption over the coming years.

OUST Expanding Beyond Lidar Through Stereolabs

Ouster’s acquisition of Stereolabs has expanded its capabilities by adding cameras, AI compute, perception software, and AI models to its portfolio. Instead of selling a single sensor, Ouster can now offer customers a more complete sensing and perception platform.

This shift is particularly important as physical AI applications become more sophisticated. Robots, autonomous machines and intelligent infrastructure increasingly rely on multiple sensors working together rather than a single technology. By combining lidar, cameras, software and AI capabilities under one ecosystem, Ouster is positioning itself at the center of this trend.

Customer interest following the acquisition has exceeded expectations, with strong demand from robotics companies, AI model developers, autonomous delivery providers, and agricultural automation firms. As demand for machine perception grows, Ouster's broader platform approach could allow it to capture a larger share of customer spending than traditional lidar competitors.

Multiple Growth Markets Create a Long Runway for OUST

Ouster benefits from exposure to several long-term growth trends. Its technology is being used across robotics, industrial automation, smart infrastructure, automotive, drones, defense, logistics, and AI training applications. This diversification reduces reliance on any single customer group while creating multiple paths for growth.

Smart infrastructure is becoming a particularly attractive opportunity. During the first quarter, Ouster secured several million-dollar BlueCity contracts and expanded deployments with transportation agencies, including the Georgia Department of Transportation. The company now has more than 700 contracted site deployments across intersections, highways and urban traffic systems.

Meanwhile, Ouster continues to expand into newer markets. The company recently partnered with ARGUS Interception to supply lidar technology for counter-drone systems designed to protect critical infrastructure.

Conclusion

A stock that has more than doubled in a span of just five months naturally raises valuation concerns. However, Ouster is no longer being valued as a niche lidar supplier, and for good reason.

The company is steadily building the technology stack needed for the next generation of autonomous machines and intelligent infrastructure. While the stock's sharp rally may lead to periods of volatility, the bigger risk for long-term investors may be underestimating how large the physical AI opportunity could become. With multiple growth drivers unfolding, Ouster appears to be a strong investment option even at current levels.

OUST stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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